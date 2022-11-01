Orlando Pirates' Makaringe refuses to fault Mpontshane for Maart's 'beautiful' Kaizer Chiefs goal'

Fortune Makaringe insists Kaizer Chief's Yusuf Maart scored a beautiful goal and Orlando Pirates custodian Siyabonga Mpontshane should not be blamed.

Chiefs beat Pirates for fourth consecutive time

Maart scored the only goal in spectacular fashion

Makaringe explains why Mpontshane shouldn't be blamed

WHAT HAPPENED: Bucs lost by a solitary goal against the Glamour Boys in last weekend's Soweto Derby staged at the FNB Stadium.

Maart spotted Mpontshane off his line and managed to score from his own half to hand Amakhosi the bragging rights.

While some may feel the custodian was at fault, Makaringe has a different opinion.

WHAT HE SAID: "This is a team sport. I didn’t see it as anyone’s mistake, it was our mistake as a team to actually lose the game against Kaizer Chiefs," the 29-year-old said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I didn’t see anyone pointing [fingers at Mpontshane] for that matter because I understand we work well for one another and we did our best for them to stay away from our goal and stuff.

"We need to commend… we need to grow as a nation to a point where we can give credit to someone without judging anyone else. That boy scored a beautiful goal and it says a lot about the atmosphere that was there.

"It says a lot, it needed a beautiful goal for that occasion."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The midfielder has further explained why the Pirates keeper was caught out of position.

"For someone who is a good analyst in football they would actually see that the team was playing high up and we lost the ball and they took a shot," Makaringe continued.

"It was a goal because of the way we play, but not for everyone to see and everyone to understand because we invest our emotions in the game.

"When you lose a game of that magnitude, which divides the nation, it’s a bitter pill to swallow for Orlando Pirates fans, but it’s part of the game and we learn from it and we grow from it stronger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' latest win underlined their recent dominance in South Africa's biggest fixture.

Amakhosi have now won four PSL Soweto Derbies in a row.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will play AmaZulu this weekend in the MTN8 final to be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, before the two Soweto giants clash again in the Carling Black Label Cup on 12 November.