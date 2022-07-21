Orlando Pirates’ Maela relishing chance to succeed Jele as captain: ‘There wouldn’t be any pressure’

The Sea Robbers will be under new team leadership after the exit of their skipper following an overhaul of the squad

Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela has stated there would be no pressure should he be appointed the captain of the Premier Soccer League side.

Bucs are set to have a new skipper for the 2022/23 season after the departure of the long-serving Happy Jele. Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who also served as the captain on numerous occasions, was among the players released by the Soweto giants.

"I don’t think it’s pressure. Responsibility? Yes," Maela said, as quoted by SABC sport. "But, as I’ve said, everyone should be responsible.

"If they gave me the armband, yes, it would be an honour but there wouldn’t be any pressure because we are a team."

Should he succeed Jele, the full-back believes he will have his teammates support him in the course.

"I know my teammates will be there to support me, and if they give the armband to someone else, I know I’ll be there to support that person," he continued.

"But it doesn’t really matter who is wearing the armband, as long as everyone is responsible and accountable, and they know what they need to deliver inside the field of play, then we’ll be sorted.

"Yes, we lost Happy Jele, a huge presence in the dressing room, but it gives us an opportunity as individuals that everyone needs to step up and raise their game, and just be more accountable."

Maela further spoke about their pre-season programme and how they are getting along with the new stars in the camp.

"Pre-season has been tough so far, I think it’s our third week now, if not fourth, so it’s tough at the moment, but that’s how it should be because we’re getting ready for the upcoming season," he concluded.

"We are still gelling with the new players and also with the new coach that has come in. It’s an exciting time. He’s come in with a clear game model, we know what he expects from us as players, and he knows what to expect from the team.

"What I can say is that the fans will know how the team is going to play. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you how or what the game model is at the moment, because it’s still early and we are preparing something behind the scenes to showcase.

On the expectations under the new coach, Jose Riveiro, Maela remained cagey; "If I go ahead and tell you, then I’m giving away information, which is wrong.

"So, so far, I’ll just let you know that he has a clear game model, he knows what he expects from the players, and, as players, we know exactly what he expects from us."