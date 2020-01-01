‘Orlando Pirates made us proud by qualifying for Caf Confederation Cup’ - Motale

The former Buccaneers skipper is confident the German tactician can lead the Soweto giants to glory next season

legend Edward Motale has expressed relief by the fact they will be campaigning in the Caf Confederation Cup next season after finishing third in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The former Caf winner is also confident that they will be able to lift one or two trophies next season, since coach Joseph Zinnbauer will have a pre-season with the Soweto giants.

Moreover, Motale seems to be confident that defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has joined his former club, saying they also need a young goalkeeper.

“They have made us proud by winning their last three games in a row. I think the coach will now have a better understanding of his players,” Motale told Goal.

“Remember he didn’t have a pre-season with the boys but to reach the third sot and qualify for the Caf Confederation is something the fans can be proud of.

“He didn’t have time to know the players and his technical team but he managed to do well despite the break [because of the coronavirus pandemic], which I think affected their flow.”

‘Magents’ also says the German manager must go into the market to beef up his squad, as they will compete in the continental competition plus their domestic assignments.

"I always said they must sign players, I’m still saying it that we need a younger goalkeeper. I’m happy that Tyson [Hlatshwayo] is coming to beef up the central defence,” he added.

“I think it’s the back and the goalkeeping department that we need to prioritize because we will have a lot on our plate now.

“We also need at least two strikers, we need to have competition there because we don’t have so many options to choose from there.”

Speaking about their trophy drought as they have not lifted a trophy since the season with the Nedbank Cup title in 2014, the former Bafana Bafana defender explained why players can’t just add numbers, and must contribute to the club's success.

“Five years is a lot for Pirates to finish at a club as big as Orlando Pirates. We can at least talk about 24 months, but five years is not good,” Motale continued.

“The boys have to taste glory and bring accolades, this is a big club in Africa. That team is not a team of adding numbers but a team that is known for bringing trophies.

“I still believe that there’s a possibility to lift trophies next season. Zinnbauer brought many things that lacked at Pirates. I was convinced when he arrived that we will see the light at the end of the tunnel because Germans prefer a 4-4-2 and that’s what Pirates are all about.

“I just have to wish him and his technical team all the best of luck next season. Luckily, the season is over now and he will have time to prepare during the pre-season and ensure he cements his authority, philosophy, and so on.”