Orlando Pirates made me - Tinkler on working under pressure in the PSL

The former Chippa United and Maritzburg United coach has reflected on his time with the Buccaneers

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler says he loved his stint with Orlando Pirates as he learned how to work under pressure.

The 50-year-old tactician took charge of the Buccaneers in January 2014 following the departure of Roger De Sa as he was promoted from assistant to head coach.

It was Tinkler's maiden head coaching job having previously served as De Sa's assistant at Bidvest Wits, before the duo moved to Pirates in September 2012.

The Bafana Bafana legend had inherited a Bucs side that had lost to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the 2013 Caf Champions League final.

“I loved my time at Orlando Pirates. Obviously, expectations are extremely high and for some people that all depends on how you measure success,” Tinkler said on iDiski Times.

“But I think yes, obviously, the year that I was the head coach, we got to the Caf Confederation Cup final, we got to the Nedbank Cup final and unfortunately lost in both those competitions."

Under Tinkler's guidance, Pirates were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel on aggregate in the two-legged 2015 Caf Confederation Cup final, before losing 3-2 to SuperSport United in the 2016 Nedbank Cup final.

Tinkler also served as Vladimir Vermezovic's assistant at Bucs when the Houghton-based giants clinched the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

“But the memories are still there, and the performances are still there. I know and obviously, football people know how difficult it is to get yourself into those finals, it doesn’t come easy," Tinkler continued.

“So, I look back on it with fond memories, but no better place to learn how to work under pressure than at Orlando Pirates. Obviously, I think that boded well for me in my career.”

Tinkler left Pirates in June 2016 after the Soweto giants finished seventh on the PSL standings and he was replaced by Muhsin Ertugral.

The Roodepoort-born tactician has gone on to become one of South Africa's top coaches having won major trophies with Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

He guided Cape Town City to their first-ever major trophy when they clinched the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup in his first spell with the club, before leading SuperSport to the 2017 MTN8 title.