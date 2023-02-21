Orlando Pirates striker Ndumiso Mabena says he is drawing inspiration from former teammate Benni McCarthy’s work on Marcus Rashford.

Chiefs and Pirates face off on Saturday

Striker Mabena could have another shot at the derby

He says he is closely watching Benni's work

WHAT HAPPENED? McCarthy has received rave reviews for turning Rashford into a phenomenal striker at Manchester United. The Bafana Bafana legend is part of manager Erik Ten Hag’s backroom staff as a specialist coach working with forwards.

Mabena closely follows McCarthy at Old Trafford, a player he played alongside during his first stint at Pirates. Having returned to the Buccaneers, the 35-year-old forward relishes another chance in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

He says he has been learning from former teammate McCarthy, his role model.

WHAT MABENA SAID: “He’s been my role model ever since I have been playing football,” said Mabena as per IOL. “Seeing him coaching at Manchester United makes me proud.

“Ever since he got there, Marcus Rashford has been scoring regularly. We have to learn from him. He has done well consistently.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mabena left Pirates in 2014 after five seasons, and he returned in December 2022. But he only managed to play for the first time on his return on February 4.

“I’m happy to be back at home where I started my professional career,” Mabena added. “I am happy to be back at the club and warmly welcomed.

“I think I have done well since I got back. When I got back, we were playing in the MTN 8 final. I had to share my experiences of playing in finals and I think it helped.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As the Soweto Derby approaches, Mabena faces a tough task to muscle his way into the matchday squad on Saturday.

Terrence Dzvukamanja has recently been coach Jose Riveiro’s preferred starter as a lone striker, while Kabelo Dlamini and Kermit Erasmus have also been enjoying some game time.

January signing Souaibou Marou made his debut made his debut against Maritzburg United last Friday and could be handed more playing minutes against Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT FOR MABENA? After making his first appearance for Pirates this season against Mamelodi Sundowns, the veteran forward would be working hard at training to convince Riveiro he needs to be selected on Saturday.