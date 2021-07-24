'I was enjoying myself in midfield' - Orlando Pirates' Mabaso amid fan criticism

The Durban-born player explained why he has operated as a right-back at times for the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates utility player Abel Mabaso says he feels more comfortable playing in midfield having endured criticism from the club's fans towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 30-year-old, who can operate as a right-back and central midfielder, came under heavy scrutiny following Pirates' 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy in a PSL match on May 5.

Having been deployed in his preferred position as a central midfielder, Mabaso struggled as he failed to make an attempt to stop Ebrahim Seedat in the build-up to Galaxy' goal, which proved decisive.

Mabaso then picked up two unnecessary yellow cards in the middle of the park which led to his dismissal which unsettled Pirates, and they never recovered.

“The most important thing was that I was definitely operating in my most familiar position in midfield‚” Mabaso said on Sowetan.

“And of course credit also to my teammates and the technical team just for also making it easier for me.

“And definitely it helped‚ and definitely I was enjoying myself in the midfield position."

Mabaso, who was nurtured in the Mamelodi Sundowns academy, joined the Buccaneers from Chippa United in July 2018 having impressed as a holding midfielder for the Chilli Boys.

The former Maritzburg United player was deployed as a right-back at Pirates by coach Josef Zinnbauer with right-backs Wayde Jooste, Thabiso Monyane and Siphesihle Ndlovu unavailable.

“You’ll recall in my time before coming to Pirates‚ and even the season before at Chippa‚ I was playing in midfield. And that’s where I really played well," he continued.

“In the development, I started off in midfield. The reason was that‚ because of my versatility I could slot in at right-back also. So, most people thought I was a right-back.

“So, because I could slot into different positions‚ and then the opportunity came when all the right-backs were injured [at Pirates]‚ they asked me‚ ‘Do you want to play there?'"

Mabaso missed Pirates' last two matches of the season, against Baroka FC and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, (now known as Marumo Gallants) due to suspension.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces player played 15 matches across all competitions for the Buccaneers in what was his third campaign with the club.