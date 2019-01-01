Orlando Pirates lose new goalkeeper Joris Delle to injury

The former France youth international will miss the Buccaneers' clash with the Lions of the North in Soweto

have suffered a blow ahead of their MTN8 clash against on Saturday.

Their new French goalkeeper Joris Delle has sustained an injury while training on his own.

Former Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic revealed the ex- keeper pulled a muscle.

“He played in a bigger league than ours," Sredojevic told The Citizen before he resigned as Pirates on Friday night.

"So, it would have been easy for him to adapt. But he is injured. That’s why he will not play for us right now.

“He has not recovered fully yet from the injury because he pulled a muscle while training on his own, he tried running and pulled a muscle."

The 29-year-old is yet to make his official debut for Pirates since joining the club after parting ways with former Eredivisie champions last month.

Delle is competing with Siyabonga Mpontshane and Wayne Sandilands in the Bucs goalkeeping department.

The well-travelled player will be looking to dethrone current Pirates first-choice keeper Sandilands after recovering from his injury.

The Soweto giants recently lost goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, who was forced to retire from professional football due to a recurring ankle injury.

The quarter-final encounter between Pirates and Highlands Park is scheduled to take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.