Orlando Pirates' Lorch sub - Bucs coach Almenara defends Soweto Derby decision against Kaizer Chiefs

Sergio Almenara has insisted Thembinkosi Lorch had to be sacrificed as Orlando Pirates changed tactics to stand a chance of defeating Kaizer Chiefs.

Lorch was subbed in Pirates loss vs Chiefs

Almenara defends the decision

Pirates have lost last five Soweto Derbies

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates were reduced to 10 men after Innocent Maela received his marching orders on the hour mark for a professional foul on Christian Saile, who was through on goal.

Bucs assistant coach Almenara had to make adjustments to help the team stand a chance of winning the Soweto Derby against their old rivals Chiefs.

Lorch, who had been one of the best Bucs players on the day, was sacrificed with Nigerian Olisa Ndah coming on.

The Nigerian, later on, was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net and hand Amakhosi their fifth consecutive win in the Soweto Derby and their second consecutive league double - a first in the PSL era.

Almenara has now defended the decision to substitute Lorch, who prior to the game was a doubt.

WHAT HE SAID: "We had to readjust because of the red card of Inno [Maela]," Almenara told the media.

"We needed a centre back and fresh legs, so we were going to spend more time in the low block, so we needed players who would be able to run into the space.

"Unfortunately, we were one-man down, and we made some changes in order to try to get some advantage for the low block and counter-attack with fast players and players who can find the spaces behind the backline of the opponent, then came the own goal.

"We are trying to find a perfect fit for our squad and the players to fit in the game plan, and we thought that we would manage and win the game.

"It was not our best performance, just like in the first round game, we tried to fight the situation with one-man down, and I think if we had 11 players, we could at least get a point."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch has been in and out of the Pirates squad owing to a problematic knee.

After a couple of weeks out, he made a return in the Nedbank Cup and played a vital role as Bucs defeated All Stars 2-0.

In the ongoing campaign, the attacker has played seven league matches but has not yet registered either a goal or an assist.

Coach Jose Riveira will hopes the South Africa international can stay fit to help the team qualify for Caf Champions League and win the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Lorch is expected to be part of Pirates team to play Swallows in the next Premier Soccer League match.