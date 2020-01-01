Orlando Pirates ace Lorch's overseas dream in limbo as agent suspends business

The reigning PSL Footballer of the Season has previously expressed a strong desire to move to Europe

forward Thembinkosi Lorch might have to wait a bit longer to realise his dream of playing in Europe after his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane said he is currently not engaging any clubs regarding player transfers.

After being crowned the Premier Soccer League ( ) Footballer of the season last term as well as a decent outing at the 2019 , Lorch has been linked with some European clubs.

Pirates reportedly turned down a $2.1 million offer from last year while sides and , as well as Belgian Second Division side Union Saint-Gilloise, were said to be after Lorch’s signature.

More teams

Now, the coronavirus pandemic is affecting transfer business, although some clubs are still approaching and making offers.

But Mahlakgane says he has put on hold discussions with clubs over player transfers.

“At the moment I am not speaking with any club about my services because everything has stopped due to this [Covid-19] pandemic,” Mahlakgane told Sowetan Live.

Mahlakgane has big-name PSL players under his wings and says he is not letting his clients stress themselves over moving overseas.

“I sometimes tell players that overseas is overrated just because they think it has greener pastures,” said Mahlakgane.

“Sometimes it's not that way, but overseas remains a dream for most players. What I emphasise is to show commitment and be as professional as possible with your current employers, and the right time to think about an overseas move will come.”

The agent has, however, vowed to make Lorch’s dream of playing in Europe come true.

The South African international has made 17 league appearances so far this season, scoring one goal.

“I’ve got a system that I use, I don't just accept to work with any player. What was attractive for me to work with Lorch is that he is a well-behaved boy and is family orientated,” Mahlakgane said.

Article continues below

“Like with any player who is ambitious and wants to achieve greater things, I will make sure his dreams come true. He is an ambitious young man. The job of a player is to play football.

“It's the manager's job to look for opportunities and to motivate and advise.”

Happy Jele, Themba Zwane and Itumeleng Khune are some of the other players managed by Mahlakgane.