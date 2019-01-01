Orlando Pirates’ Lorch is very honest and will bounce back - Mokwena

The Buccaneers manager has backed the 25-year-old to reignite his form as the season progresses

coach Rhulani Mokwena has urged the supporters to be patient with his talisman Thembinkosi Lorch since he seems to be struggling in the 2019/20 season.

The reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Season has only found the back of the net once since the start of the new campaign, but Mokwena is confident the Free State-born player will bounce back.

Lorch scored the Buccaneers’ solitary goal when they defeated Stellenbosch FC in the Telkom Knockout Cup last weekend, but Mokwena insists that the 25-year-old will get better

"Lorch was unbelievable against Stellenbosch," said Mokwena as quoted by Daily Sun.

"I know people are losing a little bit of faith and patience in him but he will come good. He is the reigning footballer of the season for a reason. He's got the talent and he will show it.

"He can get better, he knows that. He is very honest, he wants to always improve and better his performances so he can contribute more to the team."

Although Lorch admitted that a failed European move had an effect on his form, scoring last weekend could be a sign of better things to come.

Lorch finished the previous campaign as one of the top performers for the Soweto giants but has dipped in form since the start of the current term.

Apart from lifting the Player of the Season gong, the former player was also voted as the PSL Player’s Player of the Season.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, the Bafana Bafana international will be expected to revive his form as soon as possible as Mokwena will hope to guide the side to the final of the TKO Cup.

Lorch finished the 2018/19 season with 15 goals in all competitions out of 40 matches, coupled with five assists, and will be the go-to man when they face Stellies in the league this weekend.