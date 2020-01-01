Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates lock horns with Esperance de Tunis in eSports club friendly

Orlando Pirates eSports
The Buccaneers will be looking to return to winning ways after drawing with Besiktas last week

Orlando Pirates are set to lock horns with fellow African giants Esperance de Tunis in the Fifa 20 friendly club match on Wednesday.

The two eSports teams will clash in four games in a row and the aggregate score will determine the winner of the match.

Pirates will be represented by Muhammad Zaid Patel, Muhammad Faiz Mahomed, Nicholas James and Riaasat Ebrahim.

    Each player will play one game with Zaid scheduled to kick-off the one-day mini-tournament at 19h00 (South African time) and Faiz will then follow after 30 minutes.

    Ebrahim will be in action at 20h00, while James, who recently won the Ajax Cape Town eCup, is scheduled to play the final game at 20h30.

    Nicknamed Blood and Gold, Esperance are the second biggest team on the African continent which went full into eSports venture after Pirates.

    The Tunisian football heavyweights established their eSports team in November 2019 and they will be hoping to cause an upset against the Buccaneers.

    Pirates drew 5-5 with Turkish giants Besiktas JK on aggregate in their previous Fifa 20 friendly club match on April 4.

    The four games will be streamed live on the Pirates Twitch tv channel.

     

     

