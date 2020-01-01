Orlando Pirates lock horns with Esperance de Tunis in eSports club friendly

The Buccaneers will be looking to return to winning ways after drawing with Besiktas last week

are set to lock horns with fellow African giants Esperance de Tunis in the Fifa 20 friendly club match on Wednesday.

The two eSports teams will clash in four games in a row and the aggregate score will determine the winner of the match.

Pirates will be represented by Muhammad Zaid Patel, Muhammad Faiz Mahomed, Nicholas James and Riaasat Ebrahim.

More teams

Each player will play one game with Zaid scheduled to kick-off the one-day mini-tournament at 19h00 (South African time) and Faiz will then follow after 30 minutes.

Ebrahim will be in action at 20h00, while James, who recently won the Cape Town eCup, is scheduled to play the final game at 20h30.

Nicknamed Blood and Gold, Esperance are the second biggest team on the African continent which went full into eSports venture after Pirates.

The Tunisian football heavyweights established their eSports team in November 2019 and they will be hoping to cause an upset against the Buccaneers.

Pirates drew 5-5 with Turkish giants JK on aggregate in their previous Fifa 20 friendly club match on April 4.

The four games will be streamed live on the Pirates Twitch tv channel.

☠🎮🚨 MATCH DAY 🚨

🌍 International Friendly

⚽️ @de_sportive vs @esportspirates

🕹 Zaid, Faiz, Riaasat, Nic

🌟 #FIFA20 85 Rated Teams

📅 08.04.2020

🕗 7pm - 9pm (SAST)

🥅 4 Matches | Winner determined by aggregate

📺 LIVE 👉🏿 https://t.co/BLzXRwnPrY

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/Biro4r2GO7 — Pirates eSports (@esportspirates) April 8, 2020

الاربعاء 08/04 نعيشوكم ليلة من ليالي مع أعرق فرق جنوب افريقيا مش في رادس أما FIFA20 وفي عالم الESPORTS !!

4 لاعبين، 4 مباريات ودية، بدايةً من الساعة السادسة و مجموع المباريات ال4 هو إلي بش يحدد الفائز .

EST VS @esportspirates

https://t.co/JuEAh0B3AB pic.twitter.com/PK3vTnoWE4 — Espérance Sportive De Tunis Esports (@de_sportive) April 7, 2020