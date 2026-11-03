Orlando Pirates loanees Abdoulaye Mariko and Daniel Msendami left frustrated at Marumo Gallants after registration chaos

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Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have been rocked by significant registration chaos that has left two of their high-profile arrivals from Pirates in limbo. The duo, who were expected to play a major role in the club's survival bid, are now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines through no fault of their own.

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Administrative failure sidelines key duo

The ongoing struggles of Marumo Gallants have taken a turn for the worse following reports of a massive administrative oversight regarding their transfer business. The club successfully negotiated loan deals for Orlando Pirates pair Daniel Msendami and Abdoulaye Mariko during the final stages of the transfer window, but the paperwork was reportedly not finalised in time.

According to information provided to iDiski Times, the registration processes for the Zimbabwean international and the Malian midfielder were not completed before the deadline. Consequently, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has not cleared either player to participate in competitive fixtures.

The situation has caused significant confusion among the supporters, who had noticed the persistent absence of both Msendami and Mariko from recent matchday squads. Without the necessary registration, there is no legal avenue for the club to field them in the Betway Premiership until the next registration period.

Missed opportunity for reinforcements

The arrival of the Pirates loanees was initially seen as a major coup for Gallants, providing a glimmer of hope during a difficult period for the organisation. Both players arrived with strong reputations; Msendami is a proven international talent, while Mariko was expected to add much-needed composure and quality to the midfield.

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Instead of integrating these talents into the starting eleven, the club must now watch from the sidelines as the pair remains restricted to the training ground. The failure to secure their eligibility represents a wasted opportunity to strengthen the squad at a time when depth is of the essence.

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Club officials are now facing questions regarding the internal processes that led to this breakdown. In the fast-paced environment of the transfer deadline, administrative precision is vital, and the failure to meet the requirements has resulted in a costly sporting disadvantage. The inability to use these players effectively nullifies the financial and tactical effort put into securing their signatures in the first place.

The long wait for January

For Gallants, the timing of this setback could hardly be worse given their current standing in the Betway Premiership. The club has already suffered six defeats this season, and although they managed to secure their first victory of the campaign with a 3-2 win over Siwelele last Friday, they remain firmly entrenched in the lower reaches of the table.

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The reality of the situation is that the next opportunity to rectify this administrative mess will not arrive until the transfer window reopens in January. Only then can Gallants formally submit the paperwork required to register Msendami and Mariko for the second half of the season.

The saga serves as a stark reminder of the importance of off-field efficiency in modern professional football. While the coaching staff works to improve performance on the pitch, the administrative wing of the club has inadvertently hampered those efforts.