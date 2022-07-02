Orlando Pirates loanee Zungu opens up on relationship with the Buccaneers

The 26-year-old midfielder made just a single Premier Soccer League appearance last season and was also suspended by the Soweto giants

Orlando Pirates midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has clarified his association with the Buccaneers after being loaned out to Richards Bay.

The season-long loan move comes following a difficult season after struggling for game time at Pirates and suspension by the club following his arrest by the South African Police Services for alleged domestic violence.

Zungu, who hails from KwaZulu Natal, is back in his home province and says being sidelined at Pirates “doesn't mean I wasn't loved” there.

“Coming back home makes me happy, I've been away for a while and I'm here to restart, showcase my talent, so I'm so happy to be back home, play football which is something I love,” said Zungu as per Soccer Laduma.

“This is the place where it all started. I went to AmaZulu, Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates to gain more experience but as much as I learnt a lot, I'm here to restart and behave like someone that doesn't know anything at all.

“I feel like it was time for me to move to Orlando Pirates, it was God's plan and I don't regret it, as a player you have to be strong, not playing so many games there doesn't mean I wasn't loved.”

Before being sent to Premier Soccer League new boys Richards Bay on loan, speculation was rife that he was going to be offloaded by Pirates, who parted ways with a number of players.

But after being handed an opportunity of returning to Pirates next season, the midfielder is keen to rejuvenate himself and impress Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

“For me, I want to make sure I contribute to the success of the team, I want to play football and regain my confidence, I want to play in the national team,” Zungu added.

The linkman had joined Pirates from Stellenbosch midway through the 2019/20 season and arrived with much expected from him before finding it difficult at the Soweto giants.