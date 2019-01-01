Orlando Pirates loanee Zakhele Lepasa fires warning to Kaizer Chiefs

The former Stellenbosch FC attacker, who scored twice in the semi-finals against Arrows, has set his sights on Amakhosi

TS Galaxy forward Zakhele Lepasa has fired a warning to ahead of the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

National First Division (NFD) side Galaxy is set to face Premier Soccer League ( ) giants Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Lepasa, who has been nominated for both the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament and Most Promising Player prize, is keen to help his side make history in the final.

“I am really motivated to finish off the tournament on a high note," Lepasa told the media.

Lepasa, who is on loan from Chiefs' arch-rivals , is joint top goalscorer in this season's Nedbank Cup with three goals.

The 22-year-old attacker is level with Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa, whose side Lamontville were eliminated by Galaxy in the semi-finals.

"Everyone in the team wants to do well in the final and create a bit of history,” he continued.

Galaxy are the first NFD club to reach the Nedbank Cup final since 2012 when Black lost to Pirates.

“I also think it will do well for my CV to win the award but the final on Saturday will decide a lot of things and we just have to do well as a team," he concluded.

Lepasa will be hoping to scoop the two Nedbank accolades at the PSL Awards which will take place on Sunday.