Orlando Pirates loanee Thopola: We don't know what will happen in future

The right-back is expected to return to the Buccaneers next season but he is uncertain about the next few months

defender Diamond Thopola – on loan to – has conceded he is unsure of what the future holds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Injuries have plagued the 30-year-old's season, limiting him to just four games across all competitions.

That coupled with the transfer business uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, it is yet to be seen if Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will accommodate Thopola when his loan deal at Chippa United expires.

“It's really a difficult situation to be honest because we don’t know what will happen in the near future,” Thopola told SuperSport.com.

“This pandemic is a very serious thing that the world, including our country, is facing. All we can do is to follow the instructions from our leaders [health officials] and the President [Cyril Ramaphosa], and stay at home and be safe.”

After recovering from injury and returning to action in January, Thopola was injured again and is now working on regaining full fitness.

Having joined the same training programme as his Chippa teammates, the defender could be back for competitive football if the season resumes.

“Otherwise we as Chippa United players have been given a programme which we are following while at home and we are being monitored every day,” Thopola said.

“Hopefully, things will get back to normal soon because we seriously miss our normal daily routines. We miss being on the field of play and we also miss football, but it is what it is.”

While Thopola is uncertain about what could happen in future, three other Pirates players on loan at Chippa could be facing the same predicament.

Midfielder Meshack Maphangule, as well as defenders Sandile Mthethwa and Tercious Malepe, are other Pirates players loaned to the Chilli Boys.

All players were loaned out by former Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic and would need to impress Zinnbauer.

Other loanees include defender Gladwin Shitolo who is at , utility player Tebogo Tlolane ( ), centre-back Justice Chabalala (Bloemfontein ) and Thembela Sikhakhane ( ).

Zinnbauer could be faced with tough decisions to make as most players out are defenders.