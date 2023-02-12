Orlando Pirates loanee Sesane claims he could make unlikely Bucs return imminently

Orlando Pirates loanee Thabiso Sesane has expressed his desire to return to the Bucs soon after coming up against his parent club in the Nedbank Cup.

Sesane has revealed his dream of returning to Pirates

Defender is on loan at second-tier side All Stars

The 22-year-old faced his parent club on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Sesane featured for second-tier side All Stars in their Round of 32 match against Pirates on Saturday as the Soweto giants claimed a 2-0 win.

The defender joined All Stars on loan at the start of this season after another similar stint at Jomo Cosmos in 2021-22, in an effort to improve him game and get minutes under his legs, and has become a regular for the Motsepe Foundation Championship side.

Sesane initially put in a great defensive display, thwarting the Pirates forwards for an hour, before they were finally opened up especially following the introduction of Thembinkosi Lorch.

The 22-year-old Pirates academy graduate had a special feeling facing his parent club and is now hoping for a return to the Buccaneers to complete what he started.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I can say that it [the game] was personal to me because I wanted to win, and they also wanted to win,” said Sesane as reported by FarPost.

“But it happened, they won [Pirates], so we will work hard going forward. I was not proving a point; I was playing the football that I know only.

“If they [Pirates] call me back then I will go, but for now, my focus is with my team [All Stars].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sesane went through the Pirates academy before making his first team debut in the 2020-21 campaign but failed to get regular playing time.

That forced him out on loan in search of first team football, landing at Cosmos before decamping to All Stars this season.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sesane will be hoping that Pirates coach Jose Riveiro saw enough on Saturday to convince the tactician to bring him back to the club.