Orlando Pirates loanee Malepe praises Mokwena for restoring confidence at Chippa United

The Chilli Boys midfielder heaps praise on his coach, saying he is working hard to restore confidence in their camp

On-loan midfielder Tercious Malepe speaks out on the arrival of coach Rhulani Mokwena at , saying the young mentor is focusing on players to reach their full potential.

The Buccaneers youngster has grown in leaps and bounds at the Chilli Boys where he has mostly played in the heart of the park despite also doing well as a centre-back for the South African U23 side.

With the Olympic Games moved to 2021, Malepe also shared his thoughts on the global showpiece, stating he is not really disappointed with the postponement as the coronavirus is affecting the whole world.

More teams

“He’s (Mokwena) been a very good professional and everyone is just happy to have him. He’s more focused on helping individuals reach their full potential,” Malepe told IOL.

“He makes sure that we have a formidable relationship as players on and off the field.”

The U23 skipper admits the coronavirus pandemic is a global crisis, saying there won’t be hard feelings if he doesn’t make coach David Notoane’s final squad.

“I really can’t say that I am disappointed about the postponement of the Olympics because this is something that has affected the world. So it’s a world crisis that we are facing because people are losing their lives,” added the Pirates player.

“We don’t know what will happen with the age restrictions at the moment; they are the ones who’ll make a decision. But if things don’t go our way, it will be disappointing.

“If I am not selected, there’ll be no hard feelings. I think I have done really well for the team.”

Article continues below

The Olympics were scheduled to be staged in between July and August this year, but because of the pandemic, the games have been moved.

By the time the games are hosted, the former Cape Town player will be 24-years-old but he is content with his contribution to the team.

On the other hand, Mokwena led the Port Elizabeth-based club to a draw against in his debut away game and they occupy 12th spot with 26 points. Their target is to avoid the relegation axe.