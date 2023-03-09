Orlando Pirates loanee Makhubela wanted permanently by Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows co-coach Vusi Vilakazi has revealed his desire to keep Orlando Pirates loanee Ntsako Makhubela beyond this season.

Arrows coach would like to keep Makhubela

The midfielder has impressed during his loan

28-year-old left Pirates to get regular game time

WHAT HAPPENED? Makhubela joined Arrows in the January transfer window after a frustrating one-and-a-half years at Pirates where he struggled for game time.

The attacking midfielder has rediscovered his form and showed Pirates what they are missing when he scored a goal and provided an assist as Arrows came from behind to stun Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 in a PSL match last month.

His form seems to have hastened Abafana Bes'thende’s decision over his future and the club now hopes to tie him down to a permanent deal if they can find an agreement with the Buccaneers.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I would love to have Makhubela in our set up at any time,” said Vilakazi as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

“Makhubela understands our culture and the philosophy of the club and he fits in very easily in our team.

“In terms of the contract and everything, that is beyond my control because I respect Orlando Pirates, I respect the club and the negotiations. I can only comment about Makhubela in terms of football matters and what he does in the four lines on the field.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makhubela has featured in eight PSL games this season, all coming during his loan spell at Arrows, after failing to get minutes at Pirates.

With Pirates looking to reduce their bloated squad, the players’ form could provide them with an opportunity to cash in at the end of the season, in what would be a win-win situation for both parties.

WHAT’S NEXT? Arrows host Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 on Saturday.