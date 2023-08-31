Orlando Pirates loanee Mabasa leaves a lasting impression on Komphela - ‘He is something else’

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela does not understand why Tshegofatso Mabasa failed at Orlando Pirates and was loaned out.

Mabasa scored a brace on Wednesday

He has now scored three goals in four matches

Komphela comments on his striker

WHAT HAPPENED? On loan at Maswaiswai, Mabasa grabbed a brace as Swallows beat Cape Town Spurs 3-1 in a Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday.

It was the 26-year-old striker’s third goal in three league games this season in which he has been loaned out to Swallows.

At the Dube Birds, he has been reunited with Komphela who previously coached him at Bloemfontein Celtic.

WHAT KOMPHELA SAID: “Tshegofatso Mabasa, the guy is talented, he’s something else, any high ball coming to him, he has hold-up play, controls the ball, brings the team closer, in and around the box,” Komphela said as per iDiski Times.

“At Bloemfontein Celtic when I worked with him, when he was still in the youth and he later went on to Orlando Pirates, and I’m saying ‘Tshego, what is it with you? What’s lacking?’ He lacks nothing!

“And if one were to start thinking where do you want Mabasa to go? He’s okay here, we’re so extremely lucky to have him because the next question would be should he be somewhere else, somewhere else where? Maybe abroad.

“The guy has finesse, he’s got the right attitude and he’s intelligent, he’s an intelligent person that can handle a lot of dynamics, that as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabasa is making his case to show Pirates coach Jose Riveiro what he could be missing from him.

This is the second time for Mabasa to be loaned out by the Spaniard after he was sent to Sekhukhune United last season.

But he is now showing his worth at Swallows this term although his absence from the Buccaneers might not be felt with Zakhele Lepasa in top form.

WHAT NEXT? After being part of the Bafana Bafana 2023 Cosafa Cup squad, Mabasa will be hoping for a return to the national team in time for Afcon, after being snubbed for the September international matches.