Orlando Pirates loan out forgotten defenders Chabalala and Tlolane

The duo will be hoping to revive their careers following a frustrating six months with the Houghton-based side

have loaned out two defenders Justice Chabalala and Tebogo Tlolane.

Chabalala struggled for game time this season having made only one appearance in the for the Soweto giants.

Bucs have now decided to ship him out to Bloemfontein on a short-term loan deal.

"Orlando Pirates has agreed for Justice Chabalala to join on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season."

"The 28-year-old defender joins Phunya Sele Sele where he will work under the watchful eye of former Pirates defender Lehlohonolo Seema, who is currently Head Coach of Celtic," a club statement read.

It is the lanky player's second loan spell having spent the second round of the 2016/17 season with on a short-term deal.

Meanwhile, Tlolane, who is a defender-come-midfielder, also saw limited game time having made just one appearance in the league.

Pirates have since loaned him out to where he will work with former Bucs coach, Eric Tinkler.

"Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm the departure of Tebogo Tlolane who moves to Maritzburg United on loan for the remainder of the season," another statement read.

The 25-year-old player only joined Bucs from Chippa prior to the start of the current campaign.