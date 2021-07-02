Orlando Pirates' links with Mosele and Makgopa: Baroka FC's Mphahlele breaks silence

The Buccaneers are said to have beaten their rivals Sundowns and Chiefs to the signatures of the two Bafana internationals

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has indicated that they are willing to sell their star players Evidence Makgopa and Goodman Mosele.

Orlando Pirates are reportedly in pole position to sign Mosele and Makgopa from Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele after they impressed in the 2020/21 season.

It is believed that 21-year-old marksman Makgopa would remain at Baroka on loan, before moving to Pirates next year having enjoyed his breakthrough season during the recent campaign.

Mphahlele could not confirm or deny that they have received offers for the two promising youngsters and he explained that they are still their players at the moment.

“All the players are still contracted to us and if something happens before the window closes, that will be communicated to you [media],” Mphahlele told Sowetan.

“But as I’m speaking to you, all the players are still here and everybody is coming back after the international games.”

Makgopa scooped the 2020/21 PSL Young Player of the Season as a reward for his outstanding performances for Baroka and he went on to score a brace on his international debut for Bafana Bafana as they defeated Uganda 3-2 in a friendly game last month.

While Mosele, 21, who is among the top central midfielders in the country, has also been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, having won the 2019/20 PSL Young Player of the Season accolade.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele recently unveiled eight new signings including University of Pretoria central midfielder Athenkosi Dlala, who is reportedly a direct replacement for Mosele at the Limpopo-based side.

The Baroka trio of Mosele, Makgopa, and Denwin Farmer have been included in the Bafana squad that will compete in the upcoming 2021 Cosafa Cup.

Mphahlele is pleased to see his club being represented at the regional tournament which will be held in Gqeberha from July 6 and 18.

“I’m humbled because this is the first time in history that we have more international players who are South Africans in the national team and six foreign international players. It is pleasing,” he added.

“That makes us proud to see that we got quality in the team. We don’t doubt that the team will perform.”