Orlando Pirates line-up options with Hlatshwayo and Hotto

Bucs have finally landed Tyson's signature from the Students and he's joined by the Namibia international at Mayfair but where will they fit in?

announced their first two major signings for the 2020-21 season in Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto.

The pair, formerly of who sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Monday afternoon, ending speculation around their immediate futures.

Now, the big question is how will Josef Zinnbauer use his new options ahead of the start of the new campaign?

More teams

The German mentor's preferred formation is 3-4-3 with his full-backs playing as wing-backs, meaning he likes his defensive-minded player to move up and down the flanks and assist in the attack.

Hlatshwayo

Tyson, as the 30-year-old is affectionately known, was brought in to stabilise the Bucs defence.

While he is able to play in more than one position, Hlatshwayo is seen as the man to partner club captain Happy Jele at the heart of the Pirates defence.

Irrespective of the formation Zinnbauer decides on against any opponent, Hlatshwayo and Jele are most likely to crack the nod.

After all, he was bought to play and his experience and track record proved that he's reliable and can do the job for any team in the PSL.

Zinnbauer has an option to shift Hlatshwayo to the right-hand side with Jele anchoring the centre-back role alone in a 3-4-3 system or he can simply give the Bafana Bafana skipper the central role with Jele shifted slightly to the right.

The two experienced campaigners have lost some pace over the years and it only makes sense to surround them with players that can still run and keep speedy opposition attackers in check.

Hotto

The Namibia international is a natural left-winger with goals and assists in him but he can also play in many other positions, including in defence.

And perhaps, this is why the Bucs management decided to go for him so that he can come in and increase competition among the left-footed players in the current squad.

His arrival means the likes of Luvuyo Memela, Kabelo Dlamini and Paseka Mako may have to settle for a place on the bench because, after all, Zinnbauer has to give Hotto game time as he's seen as an investment that would yield returns on the field of play.

As previously indicated, Zinnbauer prefers his full-backs to play as wing-backs and in his 3-4-3, Hotto would give him options both in defence and attack.

If played wide on the left-hand side, Hotto would be required to whip in crosses for the likes of Gabadinho Mhango and Augustine Mulenga.

But the attacking duo isn't the tallest of strikers, meaning Hotto could be required to keep the ball on the ground and find combinations without playing long balls into the box, especially against teams with tall defenders such as , and SuperSport United, among others.

What gives Hotto an advantage over the rest of the players he will find at Pirates is that he can defend and has a big tank to go up and down the left-hand side - something that only Maela has been able to do brilliantly in recent seasons.

Hotto can also be deployed on the right-hand side of the four-man midfield but the only problem with that is that he will need a back-up because he's often slow to track back and assist in defence.

However, the advantage is that he can eliminate opposition defenders too easily coming from the right-hand side by cutting inside and finding teammates with ease.

Article continues below

He has also scored a lot of goals coming from deep, curling the ball past the goalkeeper or forcing his way into the penalty area with ease.

At times, Hotto would push the ball to his weaker foot when defenders expect him to drop a shoulder, and that alone says a lot about his experience and qualities as a player.

Depending on what Zinnbauer wants to achieve this season - whether to find someone to provide assists for his attackers or keep Maela on his toes as a left wing-back - Hotto promises to be a great signing for the 2013 Caf finalists.