Orlando Pirates line-up didn't impress Bloemfontein Celtic coach Seema

New Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer’s tactics came under scrutiny after he failed to win his second match in charge

Bloemfontein coach Lehlohonolo Seema feels his side was tactically superior despite drawing 1-1 with in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Dr Molemela Stadium.

The Free State side came from behind through Siphelele Luthuli who cancelled Gabadinho Mhango’s early goal for Pirates.

After scrapping a point, Seema feels Pirates’ formation was not a match-winning strategy which his side was however unfortunate not to take advantage of and collect maximum points.

Zinnbauer started attackers Vincent Pule, Mhango as well as the Zambian duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga but Seema feels the quartet provided no offensive combination.

“Like I said before the match that when we look at their [Pirates] lineup, you could see that they were not going to be looking for any combination,” Seema told SuperSport TV.

“They were just going to try to put us under pressure, trying to play those balls behind us and make sure that on our right-hand side that is where they are overloading us.

“That’s where the goal came [from] and we knew that Gabadinho will come [from] there. We worked with the guys but if you concede a goal that you have worked on and you knew what was going to happen.

“We told them [Bloemfontein players] at halftime that they [Pirates] are leading and they are not winning because we could see that before even they scored we had clear breaks, chances that we created, so we just told them that lets put our mindset ready, let us defend better and our chances will come.”

Seema paid tribute to the substitutes he made. Among the three changes he made, Seema withdrew Tebogo Potsane for Victor Letsoalao who then provided an assist for Luthuli to score.

“But you could see [Harris] Tchilimbou was not giving us the energy that we wanted but he did well by defending. So we had to play [Andile] Fikizolo to put pressure,” Seema added.

“We saw that they [Pirates] are now sitting back, they are waiting again. We put Sera [Motebang], we put Victor [Letsoalo] also and it paid off. In the end, we could have won but they had their chances as well. But we had more chances than them.”

Bloemfontein will now visit Stellenbosch on Tuesday while Pirates will be on the road again, this time around travelling to on the same day.