Orlando Pirates’ Lepasa reveals dream to play abroad: ‘Europe if I’m lucky or China and Qatar’

Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa has revealed what he wants to achieve in his career, including his dream to play abroad.

Lepasa faces stiff competition at Bucs

Dreams of future move abroad

Reveals his Bafana Bafana expectation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sea Robbers attacker has stated that it would be a dream to play for a bigger team outside South Africa.

The 25-year-old is a product of Pirates’ youth system and apart from playing for the Soweto giants, he has also featured – but on loan deals - for Premier Soccer League sides Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "For me, it would mean a lot if I go abroad, but not just go abroad," Lepasa stated.

"Go abroad, go to a big team; it doesn’t matter which country [it is] even if it’s in Europe if I’m lucky or in countries like China and Qatar.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Apart from dreaming of playing abroad, Lepasa spoke about his dream with the national side.

"Have a name for myself, do something special with the national team. I think in terms of the national team, sometimes you don’t have to be a regular like everyone else," he added.

"You look at players such as [Sipho] Mbule and [Teboho] Mokwena; they are already establishing themselves as regulars in the national team, but sometimes it happens that you get a few years there and you actually do something special.

"I want to achieve something great with the national team, maybe reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] if not win it, and qualify for the next World Cup.

"Maybe be involved in the Olympics because it’s something that I missed [due to injury], it’s something that I still want."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lepasa has not been a regular for Bucs as he competes for starting spots with Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah.

The arrival of Kermit Erasmus from Mamelodi Sundowns further stiffened the competition in the attacking department.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEPASA? He will be back in action when the PSL resumes after the World Cup break.

Pirates will begin their campaign with an away match against Mamelodi Sundowns on December 31.