Orlando Pirates legends clash over new coach Riveiro appointment

The Spaniard arrives as a little-known tactician in what is his first job on the African continent

Former Orlando Pirates midfielders Benson Mhlongo and Joseph Kamwendo have shared different views on the appointment of Jose Riveiro as the Buccaneers head coach.

Pirates surprisingly named Riveiro to take over as their substantive coaches following a year of having interim co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.

Mhlongo feels the Spaniard should be given a chance despite the coach arriving from Finnish side FC Inter Turku where he never won a trophy.

“Ruud Krol gave them a treble in the past, so we cannot argue. Who knows what will happen? Maybe this is something they want to build with him,” Mhlongo told Sowetan Live.

“With the style of play because there is a lot you get from a coach, so let’s give him a chance and see what he can bring. I think the owner and the board are the ones who can clarify things because people decide differently. If the owners feel it is the right decision they took, who are we to argue? ”

The hiring of Riveiro saw Nciklazi being demoted to the role of assistant coach and Mhlongo has no qualms about it.

I don’t think they are undermining coach Ncikazi because we don’t know the internal mission they want,” said Mhlongo.

“But Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will always be clubs that bring coaches from outside. So every team has its own way of operating.”

While Mhlongo supports the appointment of Riveiro, Kamwendo does not see the coach as one fit for the Pirates job.

The former Malawi international believes the fact that Riveiro will be working in Africa for the first time ever will work against him.

Riveiro's predecessor Josef Zinnbauer was also working in Africa for the first time.

“Looking at how Pirates performed last season, there was a need for a change on the technical side, but bringing the new coach won’t change anything,” Kamwendo told Far Post.

“Why? The guy doesn’t understand African football. He doesn’t have a profile for such a big job for Pirates. This coach is not going to change anything.

“Why? He doesn’t understand the club’s philosophy or culture, so it will take time for him to adapt as a coach. It will also take time for the players to understand him and his philosophy.”

The Spaniard joined the Soweto giants after they had already made six new signings.