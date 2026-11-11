Orlando Pirates legend weighs in on Elias Mokwana big move to Kaizer Chiefs: 'He needs to step in and hit the ground running'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Bafana Bafana international’s high-profile move to Amakhosi has sparked plenty of debate across the South African football landscape. The talented winger returned to the Betway Premiership after a stint in North Africa, and a former mentor believes he is the missing piece for the Soweto giants.

Advertisement

Segolela backs Mokwana for Amakhosi success

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana attacker Tlou Segolela has given his blessing to Elias Mokwana following the winger's blockbuster move to Kaizer Chiefs. The 27-year-old was officially unveiled as an Amakhosi player last week after bringing his chapter with Tunisian giants Esperance Tunis to an early conclusion.

“Look, I worked with him, and I know his qualities. It’s one of those, you know, great opportunities for any South African player [to play for Kaizer Chiefs],” Segolela told FARPost.

Hitting the ground running at Naturena

“So, obviously, he needs to step in and hit the ground running in terms of delivery so that he can get back to the Bafana Bafana setup and fight for his place because now it’s the qualifiers for AFCON. He needs to be there. He needs to get into that space and maintain it and play a part as the nation is doing well on the world stage,” the former Pirates man added.

Mokwana's return to South Africa follows a globetrotting period where he gained valuable tactical insights in the Middle East. During the 2025/26 season, he featured in 24 matches in the Saudi Pro League, testing himself against some of the world's most recognisable stars. That experience is expected to be a major asset for the Naturena-based club as they navigate a challenging domestic schedule and attempt to bridge the gap to reigning champions Orlando Pirates and table-topping Mamelodi Sundowns.

Advertisement Advertisement

A unique asset for the Soweto giants

While some critics have suggested that Mokwana may have returned from his overseas adventures too early, Segolela views the transfer as a mutually beneficial arrangement. He believes the winger's defensive work rate is just as important as his offensive output, making him a modern wide player who fits perfectly into the high-intensity systems often employed in the Betway Premiership.

“For Elias, obviously joining Kaizer Chiefs is one of those, you know, interesting career moves for any South African player,” Segolela declared. “But for him, we would have expected him to stay longer outside the country. As you all know, it is difficult to get out of South Africa. But for both parties, it’s a great move. They need each other, you know. It’s quite a unique player; he possesses so many elements around the wings."

The former Pirates star concluded his assessment by highlighting the specific traits that set Mokwana apart from his peers. “He’s a player who is able to take on defenders. He also comes back and helps the team in defence. So, obviously, with a bit of African experience and also the Saudi Arabian experience, it will come in handy for Kaizer Chiefs,” he explained.