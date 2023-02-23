Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi warns Bucs ahead of Soweto Derby vs Kaizer Chiefs - 'You end up being big-headed'

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi believes that Bucs are the favourites to win Saturday’s Soweto Derby showdown against Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs and Pirates will clash on Saturday

They have experienced different fortunes in their last games

Vilakazi shares his views on what could happen

WHAT HAPPENED? Orlando Pirates have won their last two games in what lifted their spirit following a 1-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns. Victories over All Stars FC and Maritzburg United boosted the Buccaneers ahead of the Chiefs match.

They now come up against a Chiefs side that suffered a 3-2 defeat by Golden Arrows in an agonising way last Sunday. Vilakazi is, however, concerned Pirates players might be victims of being over-confident going into Saturday’s match at FNB Stadium.

WHAT VILAKAZI SAID: “It is something that I’m also scared of. I’m also worried about that,” Vilakazi told Sowetan Live.

“When you are a favourite, it is a problem because you end up being big-headed, thinking you have arrived and you have not. It will be a tough one because Chiefs lost to Golden Arrows and it is not like they were bad, they were not. They just gave Arrows the game.

“Pirates won their game and they have that confidence and they think they will beat Chiefs, but I’m telling you it is going to be a tough one.”

AND WHAT MORE? Vilakazi says current form as well as the position on the Premier Soccer League table don't matter going into the Soweto Derby.

“Look, these are big teams, whether they are fighting for a 15th place or whatever, when they meet, it is a totally different ball game,” said Vilakazi.

“It doesn’t go with the position of the log. It goes on who is better than the other one. It is always going to be like that. So, it is not about the position on the log, they only care about pride.

“The pride is at stake. Pirates don’t want to be beaten by Chiefs and Chiefs don’t want to be beaten too. Pride is at stake now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This Soweto Derby remains relevant despite Chiefs and Pirates appearing to have surrendered the title race to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. But still up for grabs is the second position on the table and that comes with a berth to play Caf Champions League football next season.

Pirates are third in the standings with three points more than fifth-placed Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS & PIRATES? The Soweto giants continue preparing for Saturday's clash and both teams will be hoping to be at their best.