Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi insists 'it was no fluke TTM winning Nedbank Cup'

The Limpopo side won their first ever major trophy in their maiden appearance in a Cup final

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi believes it was not by chance that Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila clinched this season’s Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo’s first-half goal was all that was needed for TTM to edge Chippa United 1-0 at Free State Stadium.

From the first round of the competition to the final, Vhadau Vha Damani faced Premier Soccer League sides, first eliminating SuperSport United in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 win.

They followed this up by knocking out then-high-flying Swallows FC via a penalty shootout, before getting past Black Leopards in the quarter-finals following a 2-0 win.

Their most notable result was stunning overwhelming favourites Mamelodi Sundowns through a penalty shootout in the semi-finals.

“It was not a fluke [for TTM to win the Nedbank Cup] They held Sundowns and beat them through penalties. They worked for it,” said Vilakazi on iDiski TV.

“Now they showed that ‘we worked for this and when we prepare for a final, we do everything,’ You could see they did not panic, they never worried about the names at Chippa or who could possibly give them problems and a headache.

“You could see the way they were playing by dictating everything, every move. They did everything the way they wanted it to be.”

TTM’s victory came with Ndlondlo delivering a match-winning performance and was duly named the best man on the pitch after the game.

Vilakazi believes the diminutive midfielder is destined for greater things and could catch the attention of bigger teams.

“The boy has a very bright future. If some teams look at that boy and get him, he is going far,” Vilakazi continued.

“He organised that midfield, he was bossing it. He even made sure that opponents listened to him.

"He showed them that ‘this is how I’m going to play, I’m going to play the ball the way I want I’ll get the ball from you guys and I’m not going to give you any space and time to think. I’m always going to be there to get the ball but I’ll make sure that I have time.’

“Every time when you saw him, he would go in and win the ball. He covered so much space and still had that energy to play. He had a good combination with [Celimpilo] Ngema.”

TTM will now shift attention to their battle against Premier Soccer League relegation and visit SuperSport for Wednesday’s match.