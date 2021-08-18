Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi doubts Ncikazi & Davids’ readiness to take over from Zinnbauer

All the focus now at the Buccaneers is on who will succeed the German at the helm of the team

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi says Josef Zinnbauer’s departure was obvious following the arrival of Mandla Ncikazi as assistant coach in June.

Zinnbauer resigned from his role as Pirates coach on Monday following Pirates’ exit from the MTN8 two days earlier.

With a head coach vacancy having emerged at Pirates, Ncikazi and another assistant coach Fadlu Davids are widely tipped to take over

But Vilakazi is not fully convinced the two are ready to step into the huge task of leading the Buccaneers.

“My question is about the timing, the timing for them,” Ncikazi told iDiski Times.

“Because Mandla Ncikazi just came in now during the pre-season. But for some of us, I knew it was going to happen. When I saw Mandla Ncikazi coming, I knew that Zinnbauer was going to leave.

“I don’t know whether these guys [are ready]. Mandla Ncikazi, I’m not too sure. I’m not really sure whether he can carry that team. Pirates are a big team, there is a history in that team. There are a lot of dynamics that you need to deal with at Pirates.

“I’m not sure that he is ready now. But because he is there and because Fadlu Davids is there, they’ll likely carry on as maybe interim coaches. I think that’s what will happen. They will proceed with the two coaches.”

Ncikazi has previously been head coach twice, spending five games at the helm of Maritzburg United, before helping Golden Arrows challenge for the Premier Soccer League title last season.

Davids on the other hand was thrice caretaker coach at Maritzburg, before being appointed substantively head coach, a role in which he lasted 56 games prior to him joining Pirates as Milutin Sredojevic's assistant.

While expressing reservations about Ncikazi and Davids’ readiness, Vilakazi however, says the two should take charge of Pirates until the end of the season because a new coach might struggle since he didn't have pre-season with the team.

“For now, I’ll say let them finish this season. They must plan for next season who is going to be the head coach of Pirates,” added Ncikazi.

“It’s not going to be fair for any coach who is going to become the head coach of Orlando Pirates now because whoever comes now didn’t do pre-season with the team. Pirates have signed certain players, lost certain players, he [the new coach] didn’t have time to see those players.

“It’s a very crucial one for whoever is going to be approached by Pirates to come and coach Pirates now. But obviously if Pirates come knocking you can’t say no as a coach.”

After being eliminated from the MTN8, the coach thrust into the Pirates hot seat will compete for silverware in the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup and the Caf Confederation Cup.