Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi confesses to supporting Kaizer Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has admitted to his "love" for Kaizer Chiefs, a club he grew up supporting.

Despite his love for Amakhosi, Vilakazi went on to become a Pirates legend and prominently featured in Soweto Derby encounters terrorising the club he was a fan of.

The 39-year-old also turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns during his playing career, but it was at Pirates where he became a Premier Soccer League sensation.

He remains the Buccaneers’ all-time top goal-scorer and he also enjoyed a career with Bafana Bafana.

“I support football but I love Kaizer Chiefs. To be honest, before I really started playing football and becoming a professional, I grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs,” Vilakazi said on SAFM’s SportOn.

“I started supporting them since I was a kid. I used to watch the likes of Doctor Khumalo, the late John ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu, Thabang Lebese, Frank Makua and Thabo Mooki U used to follow him. I was a very big fan growing up supporting Kaizer Chiefs.”

Amakhosi have been struggling in recent years and Vilakazi avoids talking about how they have been enduring trophyless seasons.

Lifting the 2014/15 league title was the last time Chiefs lifted any piece of silverware.

The former midfielder has expressed his admiration for teams like Sundowns, Cape Town City and Royal AM.

“I support football now because of the transition that is happening in our football,” said Vilakazi.

“It makes you get angry or sometimes you don’t even watch football. So I have found myself in a position where I love football and support a team that is playing good football.

“For example, Cape Town City play some very good football. I am not going to talk about Sundowns because everyone will say you played for them.

“But Sundowns are doing very well. I also admire John Maduka at Royal AM. You know after putting a team together for a season. So now I just support football because of the way some of the teams are playing.”

Sundowns have already won this season’s league title while City and Royal AM are contesting to end the campaign as runners-up.