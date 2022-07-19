Orlando Pirates legend slams Soweto giants for Jele, Hlatshwayo decisions

The Buccaneers sacrificed the senior players amid a project aimed at matching Mamelodi Sundowns, who have been dominating domestic football

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Alfred ‘Shakes’ Gwabeni has shared his thoughts on the departure of central defenders Thulani Hlatshwayo and captain Happy Jele.

Pirates announced on Monday they will not be renewing Jele’s contract, a decision that comes after the club agreed to Thulani Hlatshwayo’s request to leave.

The experienced players have been joined by another veteran defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza who has also left the club together with Kwanda Mngonyama.

Despite the Soweto giants signing Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Gwabeni is not convinced by the development of losing Hlatshwayo and Jele in one transfer window.

“They are losing two very good players in one window,” Gwabeni told KickOff.

“For me, Tyson was always a natural replacement for Jele who we’ve known is heading towards the end of his career. I’m disappointed it didn’t work out for him at the club but I think he’s a solid defender.

“Once Tyson left I think they should have tried to keep Jele at least for one season until we find a replacement. Let's hope the new players will step up.”

Hlatshwayo has since joined SuperSport United while Jele has been linked with a move to Royal AM.

Nyauza’s destination is yet to be established and Mngonyama has been training with Swallows FC while at the same time being linked with Chippa United.

Having lost four centre-backs, Pirates pursuing defender Mustafa Nadhim and the Iraqi international has confirmed the Buccaneers' interest to GOAL.

“Who informed you about the offer? Well yes, it's true,” Nadhim told GOAL.

If Nadhim signs for the Buccaneers, he would be the first player to be signed since Jose Riveiro was confirmed as new Pirates coach.

Riveiro arrived at Pirates after all their seven signings had been already announced as Pirates new players.