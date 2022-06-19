The Malawi international recently joined AmaZulu as he seeks to put behind him a frustrating period with the Soweto giants

Former Orlando Pirates Jerry Sikhosana has aired his voice about Frank Mhango’s stint with the Buccaneers.

Mhango spent three seasons at Pirates and made a huge impact in the first one when his 16 Premier Soccer League goals saw him finish the campaign as joint top goal-scorer with Peter Shalulile.

This was followed by a term when injuries disturbed his progress as he managed just five goals.

It then it worse for the 29-year-old last season when he was being sidelined by the Pirates coaches and ended without a goal in all competitions, leading to his departure.

“At [2019] Cosafa Cup, was the first time I saw Gabadinho Mhango for Malawi in KwaMashu at Princess Magogo Stadium during this tournament, scoring a beautiful goal and he was the top goalscorer,” said Sikhosana as per Soccer Laduma.

“I told him that I wish I can negotiate with him to play for Orlando Pirates. That happens but I was so disappointed that he didn't live up to expectations that I had.”

AmaZulu will become Mhango's fifth PSL club, having previously had stints with Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits from where he joined Pirates.

The reason why the Malawian was being sidelined by Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, who were Pirates co-coaches, remains a subject of speculation.

Sikhosana has stated why he thinks Mhango was not being selected to play by Ncikazi and Davids.

“Whatever happened to him at Pirates, it was just football politics and misconduct,” Sikhosana added.

“I wish I knew how to assist him, for me he was an asset and even in the Afcon in Cameroon, he was good but maybe he wasn't okay for him at Pirates, regardless of that I still see him as one of the best strikers in Africa.”

While Mhango was being frozen out of the team, Pirates were struggling upfront where none of their forwards reached double figures in any competition.

It is to be seen if Mhango will return to his former best now that he is at Usuthu.