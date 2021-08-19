Orlando Pirates legend Sikhosana backs Hunt for Bucs job, rules out McCarthy & Ncikazi

The Soweto giants are expected to announce Josef Zinnbauer’s replacement after the German stepped down on Monday

Former Orlando Pirates forward Jerry Sikhosana says Gavin Hunt is the man best suited to coach the Buccaneers because he will be able to sign his own players, unlike during his seven-month stint at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Pirates job is vacant following the resignation of Josef Zinnbauer on Monday and several names are being thrown around as the German’s potential replacements.

Sikhosana believes that, among the names being thrown around, current Chippa United coach Hunt is the most suitable man to take charge of the Soweto giants.

With the likes of AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy and Zinnbauer's former understudy Mandla Ncikazi also being tipped to take the helm of Pirates, Sikhosana insists that Hunt, who has won the Premier Soccer League title four times, would be the best man for the job.

“Mandla Ncikazi had a small team without any pressure. He had time to build Golden Arrows,” Sikhosana told Power FM as per Sowetan Live. “It is the same as [coach] Steve Komphela when he did the same with Arrows with Ncikazi as his assistant coach.

"We are now talking about Benni [McCarthy] at AmaZulu, there's no pressure there. Bring Benni at Orlando Pirates, I am telling you that five to six months down the line people will be speaking negatively about him.

“Sure, things did not work for Gavin at Chiefs, but it is because he could not sign players. And another thing, it was hard because he had players that he could not use as they could not register them and that frustrated him.

“Gavin Hunt will bounce back. I believe Gavin can lead Orlando Pirates. I would prefer Gavin at Pirates.”

The PSL transfer window closes on August 31 and it remains to be seen if the new Pirates coach will be able to add new players.

Article continues below

While Eric Tinkler’s name is not being mentioned for a potential return to Pirates, Sikhosana also speaks highly of the Cape Town City coach.

“Let’s look at what Eric Tinkler is doing now at Cape Town City,” said Sikhosana. “Look at how Cape Town City played on Sunday. It was not just a display, it was like something out of this world. You can see the change of attitude from those players.”

This season, Pirates will be competing to end a decade-long PSL title drought as well as the first continental trophy since the 1996 Caf Super Cup by taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup.