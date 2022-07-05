Orlando Pirates legend Sebola rebukes decision to loan out Radiopane

The 19-year-old was in terrific form for the Buccaneers' reserve side and might have thought he did enough to be considered for first-team football

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has accused the Soweto giants of developing players for other teams after "lethal striker" Boitumelo Radiopane was loaned out to Cape Town Spurs.

Radiopane scored 24 goals from 27 games in the DStv Diski Challenge last season in performances that positioned him as a possible answer to Pirates' attacking frailties.

But he was sent out on loan to the National First Division outfit despite being named the DDC Player of the Season following his scoring exploits.

“The club should have kept Radiopane because he is from development. It doesn’t make sense, why are we developing for other teams instead of developing for the senior team,” Sebola told Soccer Laduma.

“Yes, he was promoted to the first team, and I believe he was supposed to play more games last season, and with the new coach [Jose Riveiro] now at the club, he was probably going to impress the coach and play."

After making four Premier Soccer League appearances last season, Radiopane was expected to stay with the first team permanently.

For a player who spent much time training with the senior team last term, Sebola describes Radiopane's loan move as "not the best decision."

“Radiopane is a lethal striker, he scored many goals in the reverse league last season, so loaning him out was not the best decision if you ask me," added Sebola.

Having previously played for the South Africa national Under-17 team, he is now set to make his Bafana Bafana debut at the ongoing Cosafa Cup.

His loan move comes as Pirates also offloaded another striker, Frank Mhango who was being sidelined last season before recently joining AmaZulu.

The Buccaneers' forward have been struggling to reach double figures in the past seasons with last season's major signing upfront Kwame Peprah managing just seven league goals in 25 league games.

Other forwards Terrence Dzvukamanja and injury-prone Zakhele Lepasa ended the season with no single league goal although the latter battled fitness issues.

As Radiopane was completing his loan move to Cape Town Spurs, another striker Tshegofatso Mabasa was loaned out to Sekhukhune United after enduring a difficult campaign.

The Soweto giants have now signed two forwards Evidence Makgopa from Baroka FC and Cameroonian Bienvenue Eva Nga who came in from Chippa United.