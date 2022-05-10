Former Orlando Pirates forward Andries Sebola has expressed little faith in current co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.

Sebola wants the Buccaneers to look beyond South Africa’s borders for a new coach or appoint Benni McCarthy.

McCarthy is currently jobless after leaving AmaZulu in March following a historic season of participating in the Caf Champions League for the first-ever time in their history.

“Look for someone who is not coming from South Africa. Otherwise, if it is a local guy then let it be Benni McCarthy who I prefer based on that he did well with AmaZulu last season,” Sebola told KickOff.

“It is only this season that things didn’t go well for him at AmaZulu. So, if they are to opt for a local coach then it has to be Benni because he is the only local coach available for that job.

“If not then they should bring someone who is not known here but will be able to change the direction and bring back Pirates’ style of play which has changed. We need trophies next season instead of always changing the team every week.”

Sebola’s sentiments come despite the Buccaneers being on course to claim a continental trophy for the first time since 1996 when they lifted the Caf Super Cup.

Pirates are in the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals and have won the first leg 2-0 away at Al Ahli Tripoli last weekend to put one foot into the final.

But Sebola does not approve of Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance on the domestic front at the expense of the Buccaneers.

“Even though we know that Pirates will qualify for the final of the Confederation Cup I don’t see those two coaches [Ncikazi and Davids] staying next season,” said Sebola.

“Those two must not be kept as head coaches because at Pirates we don’t want to be associated with being second best. Pirates must be for the best and that means being first and winning trophies.

“Sundowns cannot keep on dominating like this while we just watch like that just because of the issue of coaches at Pirates.

“Why should we be losing to TS Galaxy when we say we have coaches at Pirates and are a club that wants to go back to the Champions League and not Confederation Cup? The only thing that management must do is look for a new coach next season.”

On the domestic front, Pirates are struggling for a top-three position which would guarantee participation in Africa next season.