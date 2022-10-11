Former Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi believes the Soweto giants will win the Premier Soccer League title this season.

Bucs have not won the PSL title in a decade

Sundowns the dominant force in that time

Pirates have shown signs of primise

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns have been dominating domestic football, winning a record-extending five league titles in a row. The Brazilians’ supremacy has invited criticism about Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates, who have been struggling to match the Tshwane giants.

But Mothibi has explained reasons he is convinced the Buccaneers will finally break Sundowns’ run.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If you look at the current Pirates team you will see that there is a lot of potential,” said Mothibi as per Phaaakhathi.

“They have a very good squad and coach Jose Riveiro is a very good coach. I have seen the way he handles the team, he is someone who knows what he is doing and he believes in his players, that is what I like about him.

“This Pirates can win trophies, especially the league. I believe they can go on to win the league this season. Sundowns has been dominating for years now, but Pirates are capable of stopping them, there is a lot of quality in that team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates last won the PSL title in the 2011/12 season and since then, they have been struggling to win it. During their decade of failure, Sundowns have been dominating. Pirates' last piece of silverware was the MTN8 which they lifted two seasons ago under Josef Zinnbauer.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants now prepare to continue with their title bid when they host AmaZulu on Friday. They are currently fifth on the PSL table and have four points fewer than log leaders Sundowns.