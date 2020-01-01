Orlando Pirates legend Motale: Why Zinnbauer absence is not a train smash

The Buccaneers will spend some time without their German tactician who has been granted compassionate leave to attend to his hospitalised son

Former defender Edward Motale believes Josef Zinnbauer’s absence is “not a train smash” saying the Soweto giants will be in capable hands under assistant coach Fadlu Davids and the rest of the technical team.

It is not yet known for how long Zinnbauer will be away after he was allowed to travel to to visit his son who is in critical condition following his involvement in a motor vehicle accident.

Davids will be in charge of the team until his boss is back and will start his caretaker role away at Bloemfontein in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League clash.

With Davids’ coaching pedigree having been previously tested while he was at , Motale says there should never be any worries about Zinnbauer’s absence.

“I think they got two assistants [Davids and Franck Plaine, the fitness trainer]. That’s where they need to come out and motivate the guys now,” Motale told Sowetan Live.

“I don’t think it is a train smash if the coach won’t be available now. We have energy on the bench. I don’t see it as a problem. I’m not panicking because it is not like the whole technical team left. We still have people who are working with him, and they must do their job. It is time to show us why they are there. The coach is gone for a while, so they must show us [that they are capable].”

Zinnbauer arrives in Germany to find another lockdown having just been imposed due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

A ban on international travel could see him locked up in his home country, prolonging his absence due to challenges in returning to Johannesburg.

“It maybe he is not coming back until the lockdown is finished or whatever,” said Motale.

“We don’t have to fold arms and say the coach is gone, no, the people who are available now must take charge of the team and make sure they continue where the coach left off until he is back.”

Davids takes temporary reigns of a side yet to win in the league so far this season following 1-1 draws against and Stellenbosch.

He would be tasked to steer Pirates to a better position on the log and replicate their MTN8 form which includes beating 3-0.

Zinnbauer’s travelling to German coincided with the departure of Michael Loftman who was Pirates’ first team analyst.