Orlando Pirates legend Motale insists ‘local is lekker’ as he backs Ncikazi & Davids to replace Zinnbauer

Following the German’s departure, several names have been thrown around as likely to take over the Buccaneers job

Former Orlando Pirates defender Edward Motale says Mamelodi Sundowns’ success should inspire the Soweto giants to appoint a local coach as Josef Zinnbauer’s replacement.

Motale says the Buccaneers should not look further than Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids who were assisting former head coach Zinnbauer who resigned from his role on Monday.

With Sundowns having dominated domestic football as well as becoming a continental powerhouse under Pitso Mosimane and then handing the reigns to his assistants Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, Motale feels Pirates should look to do the same with South African coaches.

“Local is lekker but local is only lekker when you have support and a good structure,” Motale told KickOff.

“We all know what Mandla can do so let's give him a chance. There is also Fadlu Davids, with them both being young coaches who have experience. It’s about time that we give local coaches a chance. It’s time we believe in our own.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have proven it. Yes, some will say they have the resources but it’s not only about that but also about proper planning and setting goals.”

However, more foreign coaches have won the Premier Soccer League title than local coaches.

The late Ted Dumitru, Paul Dolezar, Roy Barreto, Ruud Krol, Augusto Palacios and Stuart Baxter are non-South Africans who guided PSL clubs to the league title.

On the locals side are Gordon Igesund, Gavin Hunt, Pitso Mosimane and the current Sundowns combination.

A pairing of former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey and Argentine Miguel Gamondi also delivered the PSL crown as co-coaches.

With Motale now backing Ncikazi and Davids to lead Pirates, the duo had previously worked as head coaches before opting to climb down and understudy Zinnbauer.

“Fadlu did well at Maritzburg United and Ncikazi too at Arrows. Benni McCarthy also did it with AmaZulu and took them to position second in the standings,” said Motale.

Zinnbauer left Pirates after spending a season and half at the club which saw him recording 35 wins, 20 draws and 13 losses in his 68 matches across all competitions in charge of the Soweto giants.