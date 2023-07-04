Orlando Pirates legend Moloi responds to Zwane critics - 'Kaizer Chiefs have reason to put him where he is'

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi is adamant Kaizer Chiefs retained Arthur Zwane because there is a critical role he is playing at the club.

Zwane was replaced by Ntseki at Chiefs

He is now Amakhosi's assistant coach

Moloi believes Zwane has a massive part to play

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was demoted to a deputy role after Chiefs opted to appoint Molefi Ntseki as their head coach.

Moloi believes the former attacker was retained by Amakhosi because of what he can offer, and challenged him to accept the new assignment and give his best.

WHAT HE SAID: "I know what it takes and feels to be an assistant coach at a big club. It's an enormous task and there's a lot to contribute," Moloi said as quoted by Sowetan.

"There must be a reason that prompted Chiefs to put Zwane where he is now and he must just accept it and get on with the job."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The former midfielder believes the newly appointed Amakhosi coach Ntseki has what it takes to help the team achieve their set objectives.

"He is fully qualified to coach Chiefs and has been part of their technical structure for a long time.

"The key part will be the working relationship between Zwane and Ntseki. If that can be firm and good, I believe Chiefs stand a good chance to compete and perform better in the coming season. But I'd warn supporters about expecting instant success.

We have seen all the changes Chiefs are making in their squad. Some of these new players may take longer to adapt and understand what it means to wear that jersey. So it's not only about the changes that have been made in the technical team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys have already made key signings in preparations for the new season.

After their struggles in the previous season, the Soweto Giants are hoping to end their trophy drought.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki is with the team for pre-season aiming at starting the campaign on a high.