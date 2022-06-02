Orlando Pirates legend Moloi: McCarthy would make Hlatshwayo ‘great’ again

The Buccaneers defender endured a difficult season which saw him lose his place in the team following the arrival of Olisah Ndah

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teboho Moloi has defended centre-back Thulani Hlatshwayo after he fell out of favour with coaches during the just-ended season.

Hlatshwayo arrived at Pirates ahead of the 2020/21 season and was immediately appointed vice-captain before completing the season as a regular player.

But a series of costly errors in the second term saw him lose his place in the team with Nigerian international Olisa Ndah taking up his spot.

That limited the former Bafana Bafana captain to just 10 Premier Soccer League games but Moloi feels Hlatshwayo cannot suddenly “become a bad player.”

“I met him [Thulani Hlatshwayo] as a youngster and it was always his dream to play for Pirates,” said Moloi as per Phakaaathi.

“He trained at Orlando Stadium, you can’t tell me he has become a bad player overnight. He won the Bafana captaincy, he went from the Under-17s to Under-23s and represented his country at senior level.

“If something went wrong, what is it? He is a player born to play for Pirates, a township player, and a Pirates follower.”

It is not yet clear if Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadu Davids will remain in their jobs next season.

But Moloi wants Benni McCarthy to be appointed Pirates coach and feels he is the best coach to help reinvent Hlatshwayo.

“If Benni is there, sometimes talking to former players makes a massive difference,” Moloi said.

“Knowing that Thulani grew up wanting to turn the tables around, he [McCarthy] can turn the tables around and make him a great player. He [Hlatshwayo] still has age and time on his side.”

To underline how Hlatshwayo had fallen below the pecking order, he never featured in any league game in 2022 and this year he only played one Caf Confederation Cup match after coming on as a substitute against Al Ahli Tripoli.