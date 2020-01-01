Orlando Pirates legend Mkhalele reveals his dream to play for Kaizer Chiefs

The retired Buccaneers midfielder speaks about leading the 1996 African champions and his domestic dreams

Bafana Bafana legend Helman Mkhalele reveals his dream to coach the senior national team, saying he is inspired by current manager Molefi Ntseki.

The legend known as ‘Midnight Express’, also spoke about his former dream of playing for .

In addition, the former winger also shares an update on his status as the national U20 coach as he is yet to sign a contract with the South African Football Association (Safa).

“It’s my wish to coach the senior national team in the near future. I would like to lead the national team one day but I believe it will happen with time,” Mkhalele told Isolezwe.

“I am highly inspired by coach Molefi Ntseki when you consider his football knowledge. I have learned a lot from him as his assistant coach in the U20's.”

Speaking about his dream to don the Amakhosi jersey, the former Jomo Cosmos player added he always wanted to play for top clubs.

“Playing in and winning the Caf title means a lot to me,” he added.

“By the time I started playing football, my dream was to play for Kaizer Chiefs. A team I supported as a youngster.

“As I was about to hang up my boots, my dream was to coach one of the top-flight teams and the national team.

“I can say those dreams will come true one day. I am delighted with the fact that my dreams have come true.

"Winning the Champions League with Pirates and lifting the Afcon trophy with my country as well as being part of my country as a coach gives me delight.”