Orlando Pirates legend Mayoyo expected McCarthy or Mosimane instead of Riveiro

The Buccaneers went to Europe for a new coach and appointed the Spaniard ahead of a number of established locals

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo is not impressed by the appointment of Jose Riveiro and predicts the coach will not see off his contract.

The Spaniard was appointed at the end of June, replacing a co-coaching arrangement shared between Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, who is now Riveiro’s assistant coach.

But with the likes of Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane, Cavin Johnson and Dan Malesela without jobs, Mayoyo thinks the Soweto giants should have appointed a local coach instead.

Mayoyo appears to have shown little faith in Riveiro, who he feels might need a lot of time to adjust to South African football as he is in his first job in Africa.

“You must not forget the players we have today, their attitude stinks, our boys are not trained to be pushed,” Mayoyo told KickOff.

“You push them too hard you lose the dressing room. He will be sacked once he gets us into position 12 on the log table, and that is where we will realise we are going nowhere.

“Even if he can be from Spain the reality is it will take time. Before the players get used to his tactics, he must first learn the Pirates culture, players, environment, competition... Because the reality is that he knows nothing about this league.

“Whatever he is going to introduce will be something new to the players. We were expecting the job to be given to the likes of Benni McCarthy, Pitso Mosimane or Dan Malesela.

“But now Riveiro will be bringing his own identity which is going to make the club depressed, then he will be sacked, another foreigner will come in, then the process will keep repeating itself until we start believing in ourselves.

"At the moment to him everything it's a closed book right now. We are still going to change coaches I'm telling you, chances of him finishing his contract at Pirates are very slim.”

The Spaniard arrived at Pirates from Finnish side FC Inter Turku.

He has already started his new job, taking the first team through their paces in preparation for next season.

“We should have groomed our own, take Malesela to coaching courses, by the time we qualify for Africa he is ready,” added Mayoyo.



"The problem in South Africa is we think a coaching qualification is greater than coaching capability.



“Riveiro it will take him at least 24 months to win a cup for Pirates, and that's too much for a club like Pirates where there is no time to build.

“What are you building in an already established empire? So he will not win anything this season. We should be giving that chance to our own people."

Riveiro has never won a trophy in his coaching career.