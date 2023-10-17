Orlando Pirates legend Mayoyo convinced 'no one is challenging' Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Williams, suggests Chaine can offer competition

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo has explained why he feels Sipho Chaine needs to be part of the Bafana Bafana set up.

Chaine has been featured in Bafana preliminary squads

But has struggled to make the final cut

Mayoyo believes the Bucs keeper deserves more

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers stopper was named in the preliminary squad to face Namibia and DR Congo in September but was dropped from the final selection.

He was again included in the preliminary selection for the current camp against Eswatini and Ivory Coast but he could not make the final grade.

After Chaine produced a five-star performance in the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns, Mayoyo believes the goalkeeper should be in the Bafana squad.

The Pirates legend claims current South Africa number one stopper and captain Ronwen Williams is not getting enough challenge from his understudies Veli Mothwa and Ricardo Goss.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Chaine is a typical South African goalkeeper. He has a bright future at Pirates and the national team if he continues to work hard,” said Mayoyo as per FARPost.

“He’s an original type of goalkeeper who does not take anyone’s style of play. Chaine reminds me of the times when we had me, Brian Baloyi, William Okpara and many goalkeepers.

“Everyone then had his style… This boy [Chaine] is good with distribution and [is very] technical and reads the game well. I don’t think he was a hero by only saving penalties, but in four MTN8 matches, he produced good performances.

“I think it is time for him to fight to be the number one goalie in Bafana. No one is challenging Williams. He [Chaine] now must stay humble and keep his foot on the ground.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chaine is yet to be capped at any level of international football and his current form could help him make a breakthrough into the Bafana fold.

He has managed to shrug off competition at Pirates from the vastly experienced Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane as well as winter arrival Melusi Buthelezi.

Interestingly, his teammate Buthelezi was knocking on the Bafana door while at TS Galaxy just before joining the Buccaneers.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHAINE? Pirates have six games in different competitions before the next Bafana camp in November.

Those matches include the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs and that presents Chaine with an opportunity to force Broos to invite him for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Benin.

But AmaZulu custodian Mothwa and Goss of SuperSport United could also improve their performances to shut Chaine out of national team recognition.