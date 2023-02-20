Orlando Pirates legend Manenzhe tips Lorch and Saleng to haunt beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby

Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe has picked where he thinks the Soweto Derby between the Buccaneers and Kaizer Chiefs will be won.

Chiefs have been struggling to win trophies since 2015

Middendorp also failed during his second stint at Naturena

He discusses the sources of Chiefs' problems

WHAT HAPPENED? The build-up to the derby has already begun as Chiefs and Pirates start preparations for their Premier Soccer League clash on Saturday. It is South Africa's biggest football fixture and it comes as Amakhosi have failed to win in their last two league games.

Their Soweto rivals Pirates have also been struggling for consistency but are buoyed by last Friday’s 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United. Manenzhe has identified where he feels the Buccaneers can win the game.

WHAT MIDDENDORP SAID: “The difference is going to be on players with big match temperament,” Manenzhe told the media.

“I would like to think Jose Roveiro is happy to have one of his star players back. At Orlando Pirates, we feel like we made a big signing by welcoming [Thembinkosi] Lorch back. It has been five months with him out.

“It feels like he is a new player for us. In his first game, he announced himself to say I’m back now and he returns with a goal and a secondary assist. They know him at Naturena.

“The problem is when there is Lorch, then [Monnapule] Saleng and another player upfront to finish off. So you have those two players you have to deal with.”

AND WHAT MORE? Manenzhe adds another player to those he thinks will haunt Amakhosi.

“Then there is Miguel Timm who plays as if his feet are inside a cooler box, cool, calm and collected. I think that’s where the difference will be in this game,” said Manenzhe.

“Lorch is a game-winner, Saleng is a game-winner. Saleng should be discussed in the top-five players of this season. Nine goals, five assists.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch recently returned from a long injury layoff to make an immediate impact with a five-star performance in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 against All Stars FC. Although he had a quiet game against Maritzburg, there are expectations on him to be key against Chiefs.

A formidable attacking combination between Lorch and red-hot Saleng has the potential to spoil Chiefs’ afternoon if the two stay on top of their game.

But Amakhosi could be banking on forward Christian Saile Basomboli who has proved to be forceful although he is yet to establish himself into a regular scorer.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS & PIRATES? The Soweto giants will spend the week trying to sharpen themselves ahead of Saturday's encounter.