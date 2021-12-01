Orlando Pirates legend Malesela haunts TS Galaxy ahead of Marumo Gallants and TP Mazembe clash

Orlando Pirates legend Dan Malesela maintained his good start at Marumo Gallants by masterminding a win over TS Galaxy on Wednesday evening.



Gallants claimed a 3-1 win over Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium and the victory moved them further away from the relegation zone on the PSL standings as they are now placed 12th on the log.



The three goals were scored by Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Sibusiso Kumalo and Letsie Kopaeng in a match that saw Igor Makitan being sent off for dangerous play in the 20th minute.



The Bosnia and Herzegovina central defender was shown a straight red card by match referee Olani Kwinda after he had elbowed Gallants' hard-running striker Lerato Lamola.



Bahlabane Ba Ntwa were then able to take advantage of their numerical superiority over the Rockets as the hosts scored through Gallants captain Nonyane in the 33rd minute.



They were soon 2-0 up in the 39th minute when former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Kumalo scored his first goal for the top-flight debutants.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Malesela's side continued to dominate the game after the restart and Letsie Koapeng made it 3-0 in the 84th minute, before Wayde Lekay grabbed Galaxy's consolation goal in stoppage time.



However, the hosts were able to contain Galaxy and Gallants emerged 3-1 winners as Malesela maintained his unbeaten start at the Limpopo side in the PSL - leading the team to two wins and one draw.



The win saw Bahlabane Ba Ntwa return to winning ways after they were beaten 1-0 by DR Congo's TP Mazembe in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round first-leg game in Lubumbashi on Sunday.



The two teams will meet again in the second-leg encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.