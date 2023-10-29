Orlando Pirates legend Lekoelea warns wonderkid Mofokeng against making his old mistake - 'He must not entertain thoughts of homesickness'

Former Orlando Pirates star Steve Lekoelea has sent a stern warning to starlet Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mofokeng is on trial at Wolves

He could break into the Premier League

A Pirates legend advises him

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old is on trial at Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and could sign for them if he impresses.

Lekoelea once went to PSV Eindhoven and demanded to return to South Africa after missing home.

He has now advised Mofokeng not to make the same mistake of blowing away a huge career opportunity.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He will need a big heart though to make it over there because it's going to be a bit tough in the beginning," Lekoelea told KickOff.

"He must not entertain any thoughts of homesickness.

"It's a pity because there is no cure for being homesick. Once you allow it to creep into your mind you are finished. Home is home.

"Hence I'm saying he must try by all means to avoid thoughts about being homesick."

"The first thing he must do is to look closely at their style of play and try as much as possible to adjust to it before he can do his stuff."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mofokeng could become the second South African to play in the Premier League this season after Lyle Foster who is at Burnley.

But in the event that he impresses at Wolves, he can only sign for them during the January player transfer window since he is contracted to Pirates.

But some reports suggest that the Premier League side intends to make him play for their reserve side before he can play first-team football.

WHAT NEXT? Pirates now await to hear feedback from Wolves about their decision on Mofokeng.

If he signs for the Premier League side, that could force the Buccaneers to sign a new player and replace the teenage midfielder in January.

But generally, it would be a plus for South Africa who are struggling to have players in big leagues.