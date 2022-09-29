Orlando Pirates legend Lekgwathi confident Erasmus will ‘solve our goal scoring problems’

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi believes Kermit Erasmus is the solution to the Buccaneers’ attacking frailties.

Forward back at Pirates after first stint lasted two and a half seasons

Arrives back at Pirates with so much expectation

Could face former club Sundowns this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates beat the Premier Soccer League transfer deadline to bring in forward Erasmus from Mamelodi Sundowns in a bid to address their goal-scoring problems. The Buccaneers have managed just six league goals in eight matches this season as they struggle upfront. They turned to Erasmus who has reached double figures only twice in 10 seasons of playing Premier Soccer League football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The “You know that’s where we are lacking most,” Lekgwathi told iDiski Times. “Yes, the defence has conceded only three goals but where we are lacking is to score goals. So, we need someone to score goals for us and I think now we have an answer in Kermit. If he continues to play like how some of us know him to, he will solve our goal-scoring problems.

“For me I want to see especially a player like Erasmus to be in the starting line-up. I’m not sure who he will play with because [Zakhele] Lepasa was doing very well and obviously he is a young boy and you don’t want to kill his confidence, just make sure he plays with Kermit and he will learn a lot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates signed three strikers Erasmus, Bienvenue Eva Nga and Evidence Makgopa during the just-closed transfer window. The three join a Pirates attack that already has Kwame Peprah, Zakhele Lepasa and Terrence Dzvukamanja. That heightens expectations for the Buccaneers to form one of the most feared strikeforces in the PSL.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERASMUS? Erasmus could be handed playing minutes on Saturday when Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-finals, first leg. If selected to play, it will be the forward’s first game this season as he had been frozen out by his former team Sundowns before he opted to rejoin the Soweto giants.