Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana will be supporting Kaizer Chiefs in Nedbank Cup final

The legendary striker is keen to face Amakhosi, who will be hoping to end their four-year trophy drought at the expense of TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana has revealed that he will be supporting Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final.

Amakhosi are scheduled to face National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

The winner will take on the Nedbank Ke Yona Team next season and Sikhosana explained why he is backing Chiefs.

“Imagine those kids playing against Chiefs at a full stadium," Sikhosana told Daily Sun.

The retired striker is one of the Ke Yona Team Search coaches and he would love to face Amakhosi as he believes that will be a fantastic opportunity for the youngsters.

"That would be a fantastic opportunity for them," the former international added.

Sikhosana, who played an instrumental role in helping Pirates win their only Caf title in 1995, disclosed that he is a Chiefs fan.

"Plus I’m a Chiefs fan and it would be nice to play against them,” Sikhosana concluded.

The winner between Chiefs and TS Galaxy will also qualify for next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

TS Galaxy are hoping to become the first NFD club to win the prestigious tournament, while Chiefs are record 13-time winners of the Nedbank Cup.

However, the last time Amakhosi won a major trophy was in 2015 when they clinched the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

In 2013, Chiefs narrowly beat SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup to extend their record to 13 titles, and should they win on Saturday night, it will be their 14th Nedbank Cup title.