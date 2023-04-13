Orlando Pirates legend Jele explains Royal AM's edge over Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Nedbank Cup showdown

Royal AM defender Happy Jele has detailed how he thinks his side will prevail over Kaizer Chiefs in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup quarter-final showdown.

Chiefs have gone for long without winning a trophy

They meet Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup

Jele details how Royal AM could beat Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs have reached the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals as they push to end the season with a trophy in their cabinet. They visit Royal AM to Chatsworth Stadium in what promises to be an interesting affair.

While Chiefs have been rebuilding this season under coach Arthur Zwane, they meet a Royal AM side comprising of a number of experienced players including Jele.

The former Orlando Pirates skipper has previously win the Nedbank Cup and feels the experience in their squad will carry Royal AM’s day.

WHAT JELE SAID: "My experience of winning trophies will help the team," said Jele as per Sowetan Live. "I am here and there are a few guys like [Ricardo] Nascimento, [Thabo] Matlaba, [Mxolisi] Macuphu and others, who have won trophies in the past. That combined experience will be vital in our run-in the Nedbank Cup.

"With the experience I have, I want to help the other guys, so that they can believe that we can go through to the final and win this trophy. We [as the senior players who have tasted success before] must just make them [the players who've never tasted success in the past] believe that they are capable of winning this trophy.

"It's going to be a big game, especially that it's a Cup game, one must die. Kaizer Chiefs have been doing well of late"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs beat Royal AM 2-0 in the two teams’ Premier Soccer League meeting in January and it was the first time for the Soweto giants to record victory over the KwaZulu-Natal side. Before that, Royal AM had beaten Amakhosi three times since they started playing ijn the top-flight league.

On Sunday, Chiefs would be out not to let their history against Royal AM affect them. The Soweto giants are pushing to win a first piece of silverware since 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR JELE? After making his Royal AM debut against Stellenbosch last Sunday, Jele would be hoping to be given another run against Amakhosi.

Before the Stellenbosch match, Jele had last been involved in competitive action in May 2022 and going into the Chiefs game, it would be key to be fit against speedy Ashley du Preez.