Orlando Pirates legend Gwabeni convinced Saleng is what Buccaneers were missing

Former Orlando Pirates star Alfred Gwabeni has given Monnapule Saleng a high rating, saying the winger has brought something different to the club.

Saleng started the season on a low note, struggling for game time

But he has now transformed himself into a key player at Pirates

He has even made a return to the Bafana Bafana fold

WHAT HAPPENED? Saleng has established himself as a key player at Pirates, commanding a regular place in the team. His star performances, especially in combination with Kermit Erasmus, has made Pirates’ attack a feared unit in the Premier Soccer League. Gwabeni feels the 24-year-old winger is what the Buccaneers were missing in recent seasons.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He's going to be star,” Gwabeni told KickOff. “He's comfortable and confident to take players on. He's what Pirates have missed in the last few seasons, or maybe players had become predictable, it's hard to say for sure but he's brought something different and supporters just have to be patient.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After starting the season in the shadows of other Pirates attackers, Saleng only started playing in October, having spent the first two months of the campaign in the background. But he has revitalised himself and even made a return to the Bafana Bafana squad after being part of the Cosafa Cup squad in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALENG? Having been voted by fans in the Carling Black Label Cup, Saleng would now want to impress in this tournament. He would be hoping not to pick up an injury ahead of Bafana Bafana’s international friendly games against Mozambique and Angola.